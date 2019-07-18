Drugs seized in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two peddlers and seized a huge quantity of drugs from them. The In-charge Nowshera Cantonment Police Station, Zardad Khan, told reporters that acting on a tip-off, the police established a 'naka' on the road and signalled a car to stop. On thorough search, the police recovered 15 kg hashish and five kilogram opium from the vehicle.