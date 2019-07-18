close
Fri Jul 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 19, 2019

Drugs seized in Nowshera

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 19, 2019

NOWSHERA: The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two peddlers and seized a huge quantity of drugs from them. The In-charge Nowshera Cantonment Police Station, Zardad Khan, told reporters that acting on a tip-off, the police established a 'naka' on the road and signalled a car to stop. On thorough search, the police recovered 15 kg hashish and five kilogram opium from the vehicle.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan