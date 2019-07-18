Mock counterterrorism exercise at Manawan camp

LAHORE: Special Protection Unit (SPU), Rangers and Rescue 1122 on the directions of Punjab IG Arif Nawaz Khan conducted a mock exercise at Manawan Camp here on Thursday.

SPU officials along with Rangers and Rescue 1122 exhibited skills to counter any terrorist incident. They conducted a mock exercise to counter any terrorism threat at Manawan in which skills regarding to counter a terrorist attack, joint operations during emergency situation and relief activities were practiced. Objective of this exercise was to review response of the officials and to improve the preparation.

Talking about the mock exercise, SPU DIG Umer Sheikh said SPU officials are actively performing security duty for CPEC projects and foreigners across Punjab and in this regard mock exercises are regularly done to further improve the capacity of the officials and also coordination with other departments is ensured so that in any emergency situation operation and rescue can be completed at the earliest.