Islamabad Police trace 28 murder cases

Islamabad: The Islamabad Police traced a total of 28 murder cases including 11 blind murders during the current year, collected vital evidences against the culprits and submitted the challans of these cases into concerned courts.

IGP (Islamabad) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed assigned special task to all police stations of Islamabad police to resolve murder cases and provide relief to the families of victims. In their directions, they said that there is no alternate to life, however, it is the responsibility of police to trace the killers of innocent people and provide justice to the bereaved families.

They directed to give priority to investigation of murder cases and book the culprits. Following these directions, Islamabad police worked hard to resolve and trace murder cases. Police succeeded to trace 28 murders including 11 blind murders and nabbed 60 accused involved in these cases after collecting forensic as well as other vital evidences. According to details, Saddar Zone resolved five cases and nabbed seven culprits while City Zone police nabbed 15 persons for their involvement in five murder cases.

Similarly, 18 persons were nabbed by Industrial Area Zone police for involvement in five murder cases while Rural police resolved 13 cases and nabbed 20 alleged assassins. Every available resources and latest investigation techniques were used to resolve these cases.