Punjab Standing Committee on Finance: Stone purchase for defence infrastructure approved

LAHORE: Standing Committee for Finance and Development Thursday approved procurement of stones for construction of defence infrastructure, payment of dues of TMA Sheikhupura and appointment of additional director technical for city traffic department. The approval was given in 12th meeting of the Standing Committee for Finance and Development presided over by Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht. The finance minister instructed the local government department to ensure payment within budgetary measures and come up with a business plan for resources generation.