close
Fri Jul 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 19, 2019

Punjab Standing Committee on Finance: Stone purchase for defence infrastructure approved

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 19, 2019

LAHORE: Standing Committee for Finance and Development Thursday approved procurement of stones for construction of defence infrastructure, payment of dues of TMA Sheikhupura and appointment of additional director technical for city traffic department. The approval was given in 12th meeting of the Standing Committee for Finance and Development presided over by Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht. The finance minister instructed the local government department to ensure payment within budgetary measures and come up with a business plan for resources generation.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan