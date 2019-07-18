Punjab govt to launch Punjab Ehsaas Programme: minister

LAHORE: Minister for Communication & Works Sardar Muhammad Asif Nakai has said revolutionary measures are being taken for ensuring economic security to impecunious strata and disfranchised segment of society.

On instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Punjab government is going to launch “Punjab Ehsaas Programme” for socio-economic protection of neglected segment of society and a substantial amount of more than Rs 70 billion have been allocated in the current fiscal year budget, he added.

The minister was talking to a Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf delegation in his office here on Thursday. He said under “Bahimmat Buzurgh Programme” monthly allowance will be given to the citizens more than 65 years of age throughout the province and initial funds with Rs 3 billion have been set up in this regard. Similarly, for special people “Hum Kadam Programme” is being launched under which financial aid will be provided to two lakh disables people on monthly basis, the minister said and added the government is implementing an agenda of people’s welfare according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.