‘New industrial policy to prove game-changer’

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday chaired the industries department’s meeting at his office, wherein it was decided that special bazaars would be established and indigenous industries would be promoted in different cities for providing employment opportunities to the eligible persons.

Principal Secretary to the chief minister, secretaries of industries and information departments and other officials attended meeting. The chief minister said that identical stalls would be set up at the special bazaars by doing away with the archaic handcart culture. Joy-lands will also be established for the visiting children at special bazaars, he added.

He said that new industrial policy would prove a game-changer initiative for promotion of industries as employment opportunities would be available to more than 1.5 million skilled workers within the next few years.

He said that the establishment of special economic zones would be helpful in promoting local industry and added that a new technical syllabus was being introduced on the pattern of German and Swedish models.

Usman Buzdar said every student would be given an opportunity of online training in different industries after completing the technical education. The establishment of industrial estates in Wazirabad and Gujranwala would help in providing more employment opportunities to the local workers, he said adding that the Punjab business registration portal had been set up

to facilitate the trader community.