close
Fri Jul 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
I
INP
July 19, 2019

Eight die, over 30 hurt in Orakzai roof collapse

Top Story

I
INP
July 19, 2019

KALAYA: At least eight people including children died while women among more than 30 others injured when roof collapse during a wedding ceremony here on Thursday. According to details dilapidated roof of a house located in Lerra area of Lower Orakzai district of Khyber Pakhuntkhwa (KP) suddenly came down when wedding ceremony was underway.

Eight people mostly children died in the incident while women among more than 30 others were injured. The injured were shifted to hospitals in Mashti Mela and Kalay where condition of several injured people was stated to be critical and it was feared that death toll could rise further.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story