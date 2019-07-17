close
Thu Jul 18, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 18, 2019

ANP begins forming women wings at UC level

National

MARDAN: The Awami National Party (ANP) women wing has started the process of establishing women organizations at the union council level in the district. “We have started the process from Takhtbhai tehsil,” ANP district vice-president Syeda Nazia Shah told reporters. She added that a committee comprising herself, Shazia Aurangzeb, Razia Sultana and Akhtar Zaman Kakar have been set up to complete the process.

