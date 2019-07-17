Shortage of stamp papers irks people

MANSEHRA: The stamp paper sellers have created an artificial shortage of the low-priced testimony papers to fleece money from litigants and students preparing domiciles.

The shortage of Rs30, Rs50 and Rs100 denomination stamp papers has compelled the students and litigants to submit testimonies on Rs200 and Rs300 papers. “I had to submit my testimony on a stamp paper of Rs30 along with the domicile form but owing to the artificially created shortage, I have given an oath on Rs300 stamp paper,” said a student Mohammad Jabran. “The deputy commissioner should have a check on the sale and purchase of stamp papers and take action against those fleecing the people,” he said.