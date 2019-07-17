Indian HC says ICJ verdict is win-win for all

ISLAMABAD: The reception hosted by Egyptian Ambassador Ahmed Fadel Yacoub to commemorate National Day of his country Wednesday turned into a rendezvous for discussion on the verdict of International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding Indian terror-sponsoring spy outfit RAW agent and serving officer of Indian Navy Kulbhushan Jadhav. He was carrying out terror network in Pakistan and was responsible for vast destruction, including killing of several innocent Pakistanis here.

Indian High Commissioner Ajay Basaria was also among the guests, but he parried questioning about the judgement. Talking to the fellow guests, he said that the verdict is a win-win for all. The high commissioner was visibly happy about the fate of Kulbhushan, who has avoided the death row. Worsening economic situation in the country and political events, especially netting the opposition leaders before they could launch a movement against the government was widely discussed by majority of the guests.

They were concerned that the country could experience for the first time leaderless masses movement against the government anytime soon and that could create havoc in the country. Some guests were perturbed about the arrest of Jamatudawah leader Hafiz Muhammad Saeed as they were of the view that Hafiz Muhammad Saeed has been arrested to please Indians and Americans. They contended that Hafiz Muhammad Saeed has been targeted by India because his support for oppressed people of Kashmir but the Hafiz is engaged in serving humanity inside Pakistan. A number of guests were discussing about the defiance politics of Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who has become source of worry for the government through her challenging the government on various counts. Federal Minister for Privatisation Muhammadmian Soomro was the chief guest, but leader of the opposition in Senate Raja Muhammad Zafarulhaq, Deputy Chairman Senate Salim Mandviwala, Additional Foreign Secretary Aftab Khokhar, Muhammad Aejaz and Governor State Bank Raza Baqir were among the conspicuous guests. Raja Zafarulhaq had served as Pakistan’s ambassador to Egypt during President Zia government while Raza Baqir has just returned from Egypt where he was IMF’s man. Ambassador Ahmed Fadel Yacoub, in his address, said that over past 67 years, Egypt has successfully moved ahead, overcame various internal and external challenges and today Egypt is transforming itself yet again. He reminded that a number of mega projects have been launched under the new leadership since 2014 aiming to improve Egypt economy and present a new stage of its development. The envoy referred to constructing a new administrative capital which is located 45 kilometres east of Cairo, and it will be inaugurated in n2020. He mentioned of digging the new Suez Canal which was inaugurated in August 2015 and aim to increase the capacity of the historic Suez Canal.

The ambassador told the guests that the Suez Canal Economic Zone is being set up that offers a new investor-friendly business environment that will be a blueprint for future development. Ambassador Ahmed Fadel Yacoub said that the relations between Pakistan and Egypt are historical and deeply rooted. They go back even before the creation of Pakistan as Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah visited Egypt in 1946 and met with Egyptian political leaders and the grand Mufti of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif.

He recalled that Egypt was among the first countries to offer recognition to Pakistan and established diplomatic ties with it in 1948. The ambassador said that relations between Pakistan and his country have a great potential to grow in all spheres, and “I believe that Pakistan and Egypt have common strategic interests and face the same challenges and the two people share the same aspiration for peace, prosperity and development.”