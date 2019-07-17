close
Thu Jul 18, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 18, 2019

KP medical admissions stayed

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 18, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday stayed admissions to medical colleges of the province till next order on a writ petition challenging recent changes in the admission policy by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council. However, the bench explained that the entry tests for the medical colleges would be held on the due date.

