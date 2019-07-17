KP medical admissions stayed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday stayed admissions to medical colleges of the province till next order on a writ petition challenging recent changes in the admission policy by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council. However, the bench explained that the entry tests for the medical colleges would be held on the due date.
