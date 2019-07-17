Trader killed by dacoits

OKARA: Two robbers Wednesday shot dead a hardware trader in a dacoity bid. The gunmen barged in the shop of Haji Abdul Hameed in mohallah Rathoranwala at Haveli Lakha and snatched cash and shot him dead when he put up resistance. The locals staged a protest against his killing and closed shops. District Police Officer (DPO) Jahanzeb Nazeer Khan had constituted teams to arrest the bandits.

3 GANGSTERS HELD: Police Wednesday arrested three gangsters. SHO Sadr Depalpur Malik Tariq Awan raided a locality and arrested gangster Asif, the ringleader of Asoo gang, his two accomplices. One gangster Arsalan Shah managed to escape. The gangsters had deprived a man of Rs 1,400,000 near village 40/D and he was shot at and injured. The police recovered Rs 1,400,000 and the motorcycle from the gangsters.

YOUTH ATTEMPTS SUICIDE: A youth attempted suicide on Wednesday. Yasin Umar, 20, was admonished by his father over an issue. He drank pesticide and was rushed to the DHQ hospital.

ATTACKERS SNATCH CASH, GOLD FROM WIDOW: Some accused Wednesday barged into the house of a widow and snatched cash and gold from her and threatened her to vacate the house. Razia Bibi of 27/2L village was present at her house when accused Ashiq Ali and his accomplices came and took away Rs 23,000, jewelry and clothes. They also threatened her to vacate the house. Sadr Okara police have registered a case.