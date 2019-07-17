India approves Moeenul Haq as Pak HC

close
ISLAMABAD: Indian government has officially conveyed its consent (Agreement) to Pakistan for the appointment of Pakistan’s High Commissioner designate Moeenul Haq for India. The formal announcement pertaining to the appointment will be made public by Islamabad and New Delhi anytime this month. Well placed diplomatic sources told The News/Jang here on Wednesday that Moeen who is currently Pakistan’s ambassador in France, will move for New Delhi as the announcement is made by the two capitals. He was designated High Commissioner in New Delhi two months ago when Pakistan’s High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood in India was made Foreign Secretary of the country. Moeenul Haq was chief of protocol before leaving for Paris where he had already spent more than three years. In the meanwhile Naghmana Hashmi has assumed the office of Pakistan’s Ambassador in China. She has replaced Masood Khalid who has called it a day after completing contractual period in Beijing.

