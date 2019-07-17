close
Thu Jul 18, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 18, 2019

Murderer of female polio worker nabbed

National

LAHORE: Manawan Investigation police have resolved the mystery behind the murder of a polio worker with the arrest of murderer who happened to be victim’s colleague. The accused (murderer) has been identified as Abid Ali. He had killed Bushra Bibi and threw her body in the canal. The murderer had taken bribe for the job of victim’s cousin but failed to get him a job and then refused paying back the money. Over this, he plotted killing her by giving her poisonous substance. Police arrested the murderer who confessed his crime.

