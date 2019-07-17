Chinese diplomat recalls how China, Pakistan helped each other in times of need

PESHAWAR: A Chinese diplomat during her visit to the University of Peshawar on Wednesday highlighted how China and Pakistan have helped each other in times of need and said their friendship was strong and everlasting.

Bao Zhang, the director general media at the embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Islamabad, visited the China Study Centre and the Area Study Centre, Russia, China and Central, at the university and interacted with the members of the faculty and other guests.

Accompanied by six other Chinese diplomats, she also paid a visit to the Peshawar Museum before returning to Islamabad.

For all of them it was their first visit to the University of Peshawar and they took keen interest in its academic activities, architecture and research work. Bao Zhang also planted a sapling at the Area Study Centre to mark her visit.

In her talk at the China Study Centre, the Chinese diplomat recalled how Pakistan had steadfastly backed China’s demand to secure its rightful place as a member of the Security Council. She said Pakistan played a pivotal role in the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the US. She also mentioned Pakistan’s help for the earthquake victims in China’s Sichuan province.

Bao Zhang said China had made efforts to help Pakistan overcome its challenges on the diplomatic front, in the energy sector and in replenishing its foreign exchange reserves. “We in China describe our two neighbouring countries as iron brothers. Our friendship was already higher than the mountains, deeper than the seas and sweeter than honey,” she remarked.

She noted that 11 early harvest projects under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had been completed in less than five years while the remaining 11 would be completed soon. She said after focus on overcoming energy shortages and building roads and

other infrastructural projects, the stress under CPEC was now on industrial cooperation to create jobs and also upgrade social initiatives in the education, health, agriculture, irrigation and other sectors.

Bao Zhang felt there was need for providing information and guidance to private sector Chinese investors about Pakistan’s Islamic culture, business regulations, security situation, tourism potential, etc. She added the University of Peshawar and other universities could play a role in providing this kind of information.

Zhang Jiegen, another Chinese diplomat working as second secretary at his country’s embassy in Pakistan, talked about the cooperation between the universities in China and Pakistan in the field of higher education. He said two conferences bringing together universities of the two countries have already been held in China and the next one is being planned in Islamabad in November.

Dr Mohammad Abid, senior journalist Rahimullah Yusufzai and the China Study Centre director Dr Zahid Anwar also spoke on the occasion.

At the Area Study Centre, its director Dr Shabir Ahmad Khan briefed the Chinese diplomats about his centre and also the international conference on CPEC, One Belt One Road and Regional Integration in September this year.

He said 13 scholars from China, Russia and Central Asian countries had already confirmed their participation in the conference in Peshawar. Bao Zhang assured of support by the Chinese embassy for organizing the conference.