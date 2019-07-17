PML-N mayors find ‘steps missing’ to tackle monsoon

LAHORE: Former Lahore mayors and Wasa vice-chairmen, all belonging to the PML-N, have accused the Punjab government of not taking timely measures to tackle rain-related eventuality.

“The present administration was completely taken off guards by the massive rains and it took no measures to tackle it neither by activating or equipping Wasa nor by paying any attention towards desilting of drains in Lahore,” said Col (Rtd) Mubashir, former Lord Mayor of Lahore, while talking to this reporter over the recent spell of rains that drowned many areas of the provincial capital.

Col Mubashir, who belongs to the PML-N, said that in the previous tenure, a proper homework used to be done well before monsoon. He said that Wasa was not financially empowered by the present government to handle the situation and its staffers were not seen on different spots where rainwater was accumulated. On the other hand, he said in the past, proper attention was paid towards de-silting of five drains within Lahore to drain out rainwater.

He said on points like Outfall Road and Shadman where Lesco grid stations are situated they used to keep generators as a backup to restore power supply in case of emergency. All this was found missing this time, claimed the former Mayor, who served the city from 2017-2019.

When contacted, former mayor Khawaja Ahmed Hassaan said it was heartening to see chief minister Usman Buzdar on the roads during the rain but what he found missing was the team work. “There has to be a collective effort, one can’t blame Wasa, waste management or traffic police for the mess, everyone should be coordinating each other,” he said.

Departments like Lesco, SNGPL should also be there and supervised by their representatives as was done in the previous tenure when a proper SoPs was followed. He said he found lack of coordination this time.

Nevertheless, we should appreciate that the CM was out on the roads, said Khawaja Hassaan. Former Wasa vice-chairman and PML-N MPA Chaudhry Shahbaz Ahmed said that the current performance of the government was in complete contrast to the previous one. He said how one could expect any teamwork when the high-ups showed no interest. He said that in previous tenure, while he was the Chairperson of WASA, at least one month before the monsoon season, the required measures were taken, proper meetings were held, staff was directed to remain on high alert to cope with any emergency but this wasn’t seen this time.

Bilal Yasin, another former vice-chairman of Wasa while expressing similar views stated that only the Punjab CM was seen giving a lift to the people but no sincere effort was visible on the part of the present government to handle the problems caused by rain. He said when the PML-N was in power, we used to remain alert in such situations and were seen on roads until the issues were resolved. This correspondent tried to contact Local Government Minister Raja Basharat but he wasn’t available for comment.

The Lahore administration, however, denied the claim of the PML-N leaders and said that proper measures had been taken to cope with any emergency situation in monsoon.

Lahore Division Commissioner Asif Bilal Lodhi said that the entire city of Lahore was cleared of rainwater within hours which was obvious from the smooth flow of traffic in on Wednesday.

He said all the wings of the city administration had properly done their homework and it was their success to cope with 255mm rain which continued for hours. He said that proper desilting of Lahore drains was carried out before the current spell of rains due to which the water was properly drained out within hours.