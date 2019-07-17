close
Thu Jul 18, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 18, 2019

Nine top cops reshuffled

National

July 18, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General Police Arif Nawaz Khan issued transfer/posting orders of nine police officers Wednesday.

SP Investigation Civil Lines Asim Iftikhar Kamboh has been posted SP CIA Lahore. ADIG Traffic Headquarters Punjab, Tariq Azeem posted DSP Investigation-VIII, Investigation Branch Punjab, Lahore, DSP Investigation VIII Investigation Branch Punjab, Lahore, Hamid Hussain Bajwa, posted at PHP Punjab, DSP Legal Traffic Headquarters Punjab, Alauddin transferred and posted DSP Investigation (V), Investigation Branch Punjab, DSP Investigation (V), Investigation Branch Punjab, Nadeem Siddique transferred and posted at PHP Punjab, DSP PHP Lahore Tahir Iqbal Warriach transferred and posted at Traffic Punjab, DSP Battalion 3, PC Multan, Mohammad Ibrahim Dareshak transferred and posted at Traffic Punjab, DSP Building Operationlisation, PHP Headquarters Lahore, Naveeda Hameed transferred and posted at PC Farooqabad while DSP Legal Investigation Branch Punjab, Shahid Siddiq transferred and posted DSP Legal Investigation-I, with immediate effect.

