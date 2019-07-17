28 PML-N MPAs protest outside Camp Jail

LAHORE: Members of Punjab Assembly belonging to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) protested for not getting permission to visit jail. They also announced presenting privilege motion against the IG jail and the home secretary. According to details, 28 members of the PML-N, sought permission to visit the Camp Jail to review facilities provided to prisoners while the aim of the visit was to meet Rana Sanaullah and Khawaja brothers. However, the jail officials denied permission to enter the jail. On the occasion, the opposition members chanted slogans against the Punjab government, provincial home minister while MPAs Yaseen Sohail, Samiullah Khan announced that they would submit a privilege motion against the IG jail and the home secretary in the PA. On the other hand, the opposition submitted a resolution against anti-human treatment with Rana Sanaullah in jail by the police. Uzma Bukhari, a member of the PML-N submitted the resolution which said that Rana Sanaullah had been denied home food and deprived of facilities.