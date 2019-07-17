Rs14b to improve Lahore sewerage system: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Wednesday that every possible step would be taken to facilitate the people. He said this while chairing a meeting in his office. The chief minister directed the departments to remain fully vigilant and alert in the wake of the possible threat of flood. He said the latest weather radar would be installed at the cost of Rs737 million in Sialkot to monitor the weather situation.