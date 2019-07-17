DG ISPR says ICJ accepts Pak version

RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor Wednesday said the International Court of Justice (ICJ) accepted Pakistan's version on Kulbhushan Jadhav case and rejected the Indian appeals.

Speaking to a private media channel, the DG ISPR said that India’s appeal for release of Jadhav and the annulment of the sentence given by the military court -- both were rejected. Asif Ghafoor said that it's a success for Pakistan that its version was accepted in hearings which were convened on short notice.

He said that it was another February 27 and another surprise for India and after the decision, India is certified to undertake state terrorism in Pakistan and what it has been doing in Pakistan. He said that India was misunderstanding it would get decision in its favour while using the narrative based on lie and political manoeuvring as it attempted to do so on February 27 to hide hitting down of its two fighter jets. The DG ISPR said it was the best possible decision taken by the ICJ because the court upheld Pakistan’s case and did not rejected the punishment. He pointed out that the ICJ neither rejected decision given by the military court nor it ordered release of the Indian terrorist. “The best part of review and reconsideration as asked by the ICJ is that it will be to extent of Pakistan’s own choosing,” he said, adding that review and reconsideration is in-built process when a court awards punishment in any case.

Asif Ghafoor said Pakistan was confident of a good decision in its favour because of the fact that legal process was followed in Jadhav case by the military court, while the legal team also furnished concrete proofs in the ICJ. He said the ICJ also endorsed Pakistan that Kulbhushan was involved in terrorism in Pakistan and he is serving Indian navy officer which India could not deny. He said the ICJ also validated the legality of the punishment saying that the Filed General Court Martial is extension of Pakistan’s judicial system and it was not a separate law.

To a question about dissenting note written by Pakistan Judge Tassaduq Jillani, who was also part of the ICJ panel, he said he touched the legal aspect of jurisdiction of the court.

“But still it is victory of Pakistan because we decided to defend the case while showing respect to the ICJ,” he said.

He pointed out that after the Army Chief kept mercy petition of the Indian spy pending because he felt that the case is with the ICJ and it was must to show respect to the court. “It is also respect of law that no statement came from the Pakistan Army till the case was in the ICJ,” he said.

To a question, he said according to Pakistan’s understanding no consular access could be given to any foreigner arrested on charges of espionage, but still mother and wife of Jadhav were allowed to meet him keeping in view the human aspect. He said the Foreign Office had also stated that the case of Jadhav in Pakistan would be taken forward as per law of the land.