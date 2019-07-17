Bruce named Newcastle head coach

LONDON: Newcastle United announced Wednesday that Steve Bruce has been appointed head coach following the departure of Rafael Benitez from the Premier League club.

“Newcastle United can now announce that Steve Bruce has been appointed as the club’s new head coach,” the club said on its website, adding that the former Manchester United player had signed an initial three-year contract.

The 58-year-old Bruce, who grew up in Tyneside and is a former coach of Newcastle’s fierce rivals Sunderland, will be joined at St. James’ Park by coaches Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence, the club added. Bruce, who resigned from Sheffield Wednesday prior to signing with Newcastle, told the club website: “I’m delighted and incredibly proud to be appointed as head coach of Newcastle United.

The Newcastle squad are currently on a pre-season tour in China and Bruce and his staff are scheduled to travel to join them there following Wednesday’s match in Nanjing against Wolves.