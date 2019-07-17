close
Thu Jul 18, 2019
AFP
July 18, 2019

Springboks choose 8 black players for first time

Sports

AFP
July 18, 2019

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa will field eight black players in a starting XV for the first time when they face Australia Saturday in the opening round of the 2019 Rugby Championship in Johannesburg.

The Springboks have twice before chosen seven black starters, against France in Durban two years ago and against Wales in Washington last season. An agreement reached several years ago between the government and rugby officials says that 50 percent of 31-man squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan this year should be black.

In the apartheid era, rugby was racially segregated with blacks barred from representing the Springboks. Progress towards a team more reflective of a 92 percent black population in the republic has been slow since the collapse of apartheid almost three decades ago.

The 1995 World Cup-winning team had only one black, winger Chester Williams, and the 2007 champions just two, wingers JP Pietersen and Bryan Habana. Full-back Warrick Gelant, wingers Sibusiso Nkosi and Makazole Mapimpi, fly-half Elton Jantjies and scrum-half Herschel Jantjies are the five blacks in the backline.

