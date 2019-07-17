Mane out to press Ballon d’Or case

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CAIRO: After a Champions League title with Liverpool, Sadio Mane is out to conquer a second continent in as many months as Senegal attempt to capture a first Africa Cup of Nations title against Algeria in Friday’s final in Cairo.
A calf injury ruined Mane’s 2015 Cup of Nations, while his missed penalty knocked the team out in a quarter-final shootout two years ago, and he has already twice failed from the spot in Egypt. Mirroring the fortunes of the Teranga Lions, often favourites but never champions, the 27-year-old has sometimes disappointed, although he likely holds the key to Senegal erasing 60 years of hurt in African football.
Coming off his most prolific Premier League season, finishing in a three-way tie for the golden boot with 22 goals, and a European crown in June, Mane is the face of a new, successful generation and deserves recognition in the battle for the revered Ballon d’Or.
