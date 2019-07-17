Wasim asks Pak team to improve in all 3 departments

LAHORE: Pakistan’s legendary fast bowler and former captain Wasim Akram has advised the national team to concentrate now on improving their game in all the three departments.

“Now that the ICC World Cup 2019 has ended, and the national side should concentrate on improving their fielding standards if they want to stand out in the cricketing world. “Apart from batting and bowling skills, what we have seen in ICC World Cup was the sides that possess strong fielding emerged in the semifinals, including India although they lost in the semis,” said Akram.

“And how would one improve their fielding? One would first need to be physically fit especially in 50-overs format. Pakistan cricket team would learn to be physically fit and need to maintain a high fielding standard like all other sides,” he said. “If India and Bangladesh could improve on their fielding, [then] we can as well,” he added.

Fielding has never been Pakistan’s stronger attributes and that was evident during the tournament as well, after the Men in Green continued to drop catches regularly. Pakistan, however, ended their run at the World Cup on a positive note winning five of their nine league’s matches, including four back to back consecutive victories coming against the likes of South Africa, Afghanistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh.