Pak-India West Asia Baseball semifinal today

LAHORE: India qualified to meet Pakistan in the West Asia Baseball Championship when they defeated Nepal in Group A in Colombo on Wednesday.

According to information available here after beating Nepal, India finished 2nd in Group A and will now be pitted against Group B leaders Pakistan in the semifinal. Sri Lanka had already qualified for the other semifinal after emerging Group A leaders. Pakistan will face India in the semifinal on Thursday.

As defending champions Sri Lanka and Pakistan had a rest day on Wednesday they visited the Church which was recently attacked by the terrorists.