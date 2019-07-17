Pak-India West Asia Baseball semifinal today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: India qualified to meet Pakistan in the West Asia Baseball Championship when they defeated Nepal in Group A in Colombo on Wednesday.
According to information available here after beating Nepal, India finished 2nd in Group A and will now be pitted against Group B leaders Pakistan in the semifinal. Sri Lanka had already qualified for the other semifinal after emerging Group A leaders. Pakistan will face India in the semifinal on Thursday.
As defending champions Sri Lanka and Pakistan had a rest day on Wednesday they visited the Church which was recently attacked by the terrorists.
LAHORE: India qualified to meet Pakistan in the West Asia Baseball Championship when they defeated Nepal in Group A in Colombo on Wednesday.
According to information available here after beating Nepal, India finished 2nd in Group A and will now be pitted against Group B leaders Pakistan in the semifinal. Sri Lanka had already qualified for the other semifinal after emerging Group A leaders. Pakistan will face India in the semifinal on Thursday.
As defending champions Sri Lanka and Pakistan had a rest day on Wednesday they visited the Church which was recently attacked by the terrorists.