Dutch airline under fire for breastfeeding cover-up rule

THE HAGUE: Dutch airline KLM faced criticism Wednesday for policies that “shame women´s bodies” after a breastfeeding mother said she was told to cover up in case other passengers were offended. The woman named Shelby Angel said on Facebook that a flight attendant told her to put a blanket over her breast while nursing her one-year-old baby on flight from San Francisco to Amsterdam. KLM confirmed on Twitter that “to ensure that all our passengers of all backgrounds feel comfortable on board, we may request a mother to cover herself while breastfeeding, should other passengers be offended by this”. A KLM spokeswoman later told AFP by email when asked about the mother´s complaint: “Of course, breastfeeding is permitted on board KLM flights. “However, not all passengers feel comfortable with breastfeeding in their vicinity and sometimes these passengers complain to the cabin staff.