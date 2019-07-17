Inzamam to step down as chief selector

LAHORE: Inzamam ul Haq on Wednesday announced his decision to step down from the post of the chief selector for Pakistan cricket team, Geo News reported.

“I realised that I did all I could and will resign after my tenure is up on July 30,” Haq told a news conference.

Inzamam said he would be willing to work in another post for the Pakistan Cricket Board as long as it did not pertain to the selection process.

“Cricket is my passion but I do not want to be part of the selection process.” Inzamam said he was satisfied with the Pakistan team’s performance at the World Cup, telling reporters that luck did not go their way.

Pakistan finished fifth in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 points table missing out on a semi-final berth. The team was tied with New Zealand with 11 points but did not qualify for the final four due to a lower net run rate.

“Unfortunately we lost the opening match and it was difficult to make up the run rate in later matches,” Haq told reporters.

Haq defended his decision to include senior players Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik who did not perform during the tournament. “Both these players (Hafeez, Malik) had played well for Pakistan in the last two years.”