Hafiz Saeed held in terror financing case

By News Desk

LAHORE: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab on Wednesday arrested proscribed Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed in a case registered with Gujranwala CTD police station.

According to CTD spokesperson, Saeed was travelling to Gujranwala from Lahore to seek pre-arrest bail in the case when he was arrested by the CTD officials before he could reach the Gujranwala court in the morning.

Later, the CTD produced Saeed before the anti-terrorism court (ATC) Gujranwala, which sent him to prison on judicial remand. A CTD official told media that the charge-sheet against Saeed will be submitted soon, adding Saeed had been booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Chief Minister Punjab’s spokesperson Shahbaz Gill confirmed Saeed’s arrest. “The main charge is that he is gathering funds for banned outfits, which is illegal,” he told a foreign news agency.