Pak, US positive engagement vital for region’s peace: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday said a constructive and cooperative approach in relationship between Pakistan and the United States was the best option to realise their common goals of peace and security in the region.

Speaking at a forum titled “Pakistan-US Relations: The way forward” organised by the Pakistan Institute for Policy Studies (PIPS) here, the foreign minister said engagement in areas, including economy and finance, energy, science and agriculture, had the potential to benefit both the countries and could also help bring prosperity to the people of South Asia.

Qureshi said Pakistan’s relations with the United States always figured prominently in its foreign policy architecture being "long-standing, consequential and wide-ranging". He said though the relationship faced ups and downs in the past, however, from a broader spectrum, the ties remained mutually beneficial during periods of active cooperation.

Pakistan, he said, was mindful of the US priorities regarding Afghanistan and the convergence in the policies of two countries had rekindled the hope for resolution of the protracted Afghan conflict.

He said Pakistan had been facilitating the US-Taliban talks in good faith, underscoring that it remained a ‘shared responsibility.’ The foreign minister said the US had important stakes in peace and security in the region and had always been an active player whenever tensions between Pakistan and India escalated.