IMF MD Christine Lagarde resigns

ISLAMABAD: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde has tendered her resignation.
In a tweet on Tuesday, she stated: “Today I informed the IMF Board that I will resign as Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, effective September 12. It has been a privilege to serve our 189 member countries with the devoted staff of this institution”.
