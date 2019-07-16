EU ambassador pays farewell call on president

ISLAMABAD: Outgoing Ambassador of the Delegation of European Union Jean Francois Cautain paid a farewell call on President Dr Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Tuesday. The president congratulated the outgoing ambassador on successful completion of his tenure in Pakistan and appreciated his efforts for enhancing the relations between Pakistan and the European Union (EU). Pakistan values its relations with the European Union, which were moving in a positive direction in all spheres of cooperation, he added. The president highlighted that the current volume of trade between Pakistan and EU was not commensurate to its true potential and needed boost. He stated that Pakistan considered GSP Plus Scheme as a constructive engagement for the betterment of its economy and promoting its economic agenda. He appreciated EU's assistance for development projects in Rural Development, Natural Resources Management, Education and Human Resources Development. The ambassador thanked the government and people of Pakistan for their hospitality and making his stay in Pakistan pleasant. He lauded the sacrifices by the people of Pakistan in curbing the menace of terrorism in the country.