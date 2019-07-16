No-trust motion against Senate chairman

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Tuesday made progress on the question of summoning of the keenly-awaited session on joint opposition’s requisition for moving a no-trust motion against him.

A statement issued by the Senate Secretariat says, “Chairman Senate has approved to circulate the notice of ‘Motion for Removal of Chairman Senate’ in terms of Rule 12 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012”.

Accordingly, Senate Secretariat has circulated the notice among all the members as well as written to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs for further necessary action at their end.

Sources explained that the chairman Senate appeared cool and composed while according approval to the notice for its circulation among the House members. “It is, though happening for the first time in the Senate history, which has been checkered through but due to other reasons, there is laid down procedure on such motion, as regarding any other bill,” they noted.

The Senate chairman, as in other cases, wanted to keep the legislators informed about the combined opposition’s move against him, therefore, he wanted it to be circulated among them so that when it comes to the House, they are formally informed already about it.

“The Senate chairman will surely decide about the fate of the move in the light of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate,” they maintained.

Sanjrani, unlike, Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla, who also faces such move from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and its partners in the government and the Upper House of Parliament, held a series of meetings with various legislators and had met with Prime Minister Imran Khan as well.

An interesting situation developed Saturday last, when the Senate Secretariat raised objections to the two requisition applications, submitted by the combined opposition and sought clarification from them, as to which one they wanted be taken up for requisitioning of the session.

There was also a significant meeting between Sanjrani and Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser Monday and the focus was strengthening of and continuation of the democratic process, besides the proposed no-trust motion against the incumbent chairman Senate, who made his way to the House as an independent member and then was elected chairman with the blessings, also of Pakistan People’s Party.