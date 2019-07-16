Woman found dead, daughter missing

KHANEWAL: A woman was found dead while her daughter was missing at Sarai Sadhu area. Naseem Mai was found dead from a field near her house in Sahib Langra Baqirpur village while her daughter was missing. DPO Asad Sarfraz took notice of what appeared to be a murder-cum-kidnap case and ordered the police to arrest the killers and recover Saima. Sarai Sadhu police are investigating. Level crossings: The Railways Multan division has started building new level crossings at Makhdoompur area of Khanewal district to minimise the risk of accidents. An official from Railways Multan division said that the level crossings were being built at Chak 13/8-R, another near Thana crossing and third near Makhdoompur railway station. Gates were being installed at all these level crossings and would be manned by officials to open and close the gates for road traffic and it will minimise the risks of accidents to a greater extent, the official said. Dacoits injure cattle owner: Four dacoits injured a cattle owner on resistance at Chak 16/137-L. Zakaullah was asleep at his outhouse when four dacoits, riding motorcycles, reached there and started beating him. They also shot at and injured him.