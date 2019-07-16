ASI held for corruption

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Tuesday arrested an ASI receiving bribe from a citizen. A citizen filed a plea to the ACE, stating that ASI Riaz Ahmed of Karryal police station was demanding bribe from him for submitting the challan of a case. The ACE team arrested the ASI with Rs 5,000.
