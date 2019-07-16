Govt notifies 10% raise in pension of retired federal govt’s employees

ISLAMABAD: The government has notified 10 percent increase in pension of retired civil and armed forces personnel with effect from July 1, 2019.

According to Office Memorandum (OM) issued by Finance Division stating that the president has been pleased to sanction an increase @10% of net pension with effect from 1st July, 2019 until further order to all civil pensioners of the Federal Government including civilians paid from Defence Estimates as well as retired Armed Forces personnel and Civil Armed Forces Personnel.

The 15% increase in pension as allowed vide para-12(i) of Finance Division's O.M. NO. F. 1(5)-Imp/2011-419, dated 04.07.2011, 7.5% increase in pension as allowed vide para-1 of Finance Division's OM. No 4(1)-Reg.6/2015-697, dated 07.07.2015, 10% increase in pension as allowed vide para-1 of Finance Division's O.M. No. 4(1)-Reg.612016-870, dated 1st July,2016, 10% increase in pension as allowed vide para-1 of Finance Division's O.M. No. 4(1)-Reg.612017-831, dated 3rd July, 2017 and 10% increase in pension as allowed vide para-1 of Finance Division's O.M. No. 4(1)-Reg.6/2018-663, dated 3rd July,2018 shall be admissible to the new pensioners who would retire on or after 01.07.2019.

The 10% increase in pension as mentioned at para-1 above will also be admissible to the pensioners who would retire on or after 01.07.2019.

For the purpose of admissibility of increase in pension sanctioned in this O.M. the term "Net Pension" means "Pension being drawn" minus "Medical Allowance".

The increase will also be admissible on family pension granted under the Pension-cum-Gratuity Scheme, 1954, Liberalised Pension Rules, 1977, on pension sanctioned under the Central Civil Services (Extra Ordinary Pension) Rules as well as on the Compassionate Allowance under CSR-353.

If the gross pension sanctioned by the Federal Government is shared with any government in accordance with the rules laid down in part-IV of Appendix III to the Accounts Code, Volume-I, the amount of the increase in pension will be apportioned between the Federal Government and the other government concerned on proportionate basis.

The increase in pension sanctioned in this O.M. will not be admissible on Special Additional Pension allowed in lieu of pre-retirement orderly allowance and monetised value of a driver or an orderly.

The benefit of increase in pension sanctioned in this O.M. will also be admissible to those civil pensioners of the Federal Government who are residing abroad (other than those residing in India and Bangladesh) who retired on or after 15.08.1947 and are not entitled to, or are not in receipt of pension increase under the British Government's Pension (increase) Acts.

The payment will be made at the applicable rate of exchange.