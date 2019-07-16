close
Wed Jul 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 17, 2019

IMF MD Christine Lagarde resigns

OC
Our Correspondent
July 17, 2019

ISLAMABAD: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde has tendered her resignation. In a tweet on Tuesday, she stated: “Today I informed the IMF Board that I will resign as Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, effective September 12. It has been a privilege to serve our 189 member countries with the devoted staff of this institution”.

