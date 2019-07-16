India’s BSF hands over killed man’s body to Pakistan

SIALKOT: The Indian Border Security Force Tuesday handed over the body of a man to the Punjab Rangers at the Working Boundary. A man named Allah Rakha, a resident of the border area village Pindorian, in the Sabzpir Police Station limits, couple of days ago accidentally crossed the Working Boundary and as a result was shot dead by India’s Border Security Force. He was also mentally unstable. The BSF handed over the body to the Pakistani officials, who then handed it to the Sabzpir police. The police after some formalities handed the body to his family.