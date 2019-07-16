Pak Motorways Police driving licence will be valid in UAE

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and United Arab Emirates (UAE) would examine for granting permission of using driving licence issued by Pakistan’s Motorways Police in the UAE.

For the purpose officials of UAE and Pakistan’s ministry concerned officials will discuss and submit their recommendations to the respective governments.

Ambassador of the UAE, Hammad Obaid Ibrahimi Al Zaabi, who has been working hard to enhance cooperation between the two brotherly countries had meeting with Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed here in Islamabad. Ambassador Hammad Obaid Ibrahimi Al Zaabi lauded policies of the government.

It has been decided that a joint team of Ministry of Communications and Motorway Police will visit UAE soon to look into the possibility of application of licences issued by the Motorways Police in the UAE.

The minister briefed the envoy about Motorway Police’s driving authority and the measures to bring innovation in the programme.

Later, it was stated officially that Ministry of Communications and officials of UAE will work together to ensure that the driving licence issued by Motorway Police can be used in UAE as well.

Along with that discussions also held regarding the utility of Pakistan’s eTag and UAE’s Salik system.

The minister briefed the envoy about the role of Ministry of Communications in promoting tourism in the country.