Maryam to launch protest movement across country

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday announced launching a protest movement across the country by leading rallies in major cities and asked the “freedom and democracy loving” people to join her in the movement.

“Every Pakistani who wishes to live in a free, democratic and just Pakistan must join me” in the rallies, she said in a tweet. She did not spell out the schedule for rallies, but a twitter handle of PML-N announced that Maryam would lead a protest rally in Faisalabad on Sunday, besides informing that she had held telephonic conversation with party leader Rana Sanaullah who was under ANF custody on charges of possessing heroin.

Maryam said, "Insha’Allah I shall be leading protest rallies across Pakistan that will not only ask for justice for Nawaz Sharif but demand rule of law, freedom of expression, end to manipulation of the entire system to punish public representatives, stealing people’s mandate, imposition of selected. Every Pakistani who wishes to live in a free, democratic and just Pakistan must join me."

Maryam has been aggressively criticizing the PTI government in the recent weeks, especially since she divulged a secret video of accountability court judge Arshad Malik who sentenced her father Nawaz Sharif for seven years in the Al Azizia reference last year.