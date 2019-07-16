Governor increases Gurdawara Kartarpur land

KARTARPUR: Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar has announced to increase land for Gurdawara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur from three acres to 42 acres.

Moreover, he also announced that there would be no kind of construction on land which remained under cultivation of Baba Guru Nanak. “We want to convey this message to the Sikh brethren living all over the world that there will be no cut in land for Gurdawara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur and Baba Guru Nanak, rather 42 acres land has been allocated for Gurdawara Darbar Sahib and 62 acres for cultivation. In this way, total land for Gurdawara Darbar Sahib will be 104 acres,” the governor said while talking to media during his visit to Kartarpur Corridor to review the pace of work on the project.

Foundation-stone of Kartarpur Corridor was laid by Prime Minister Imran Khan in November last year and the government hopes completing the construction by October this year. Sarwar inspected the pace of work at Gurdawara Darbar Sahib and Kartarpur Corridor for more than an hour and lauded the performance of FWO and other departments working there. The governor, who also heads the committee for religious tourism and heritage, said total land for Kartarpur Corridor will be 408 acres.

The governor said 80 percent work on the Kartarpur Corridor has been completed as per vision of prime minister and by the grace of Allah the work on this project would be completed before 550 birth celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak in October this year. He also hoped that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the inaugural ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor. He said it was a good omen that second round of talks between Pakistan and India on the Kartarpur Corridor remained successful. He hoped that India would also complete development work on Kartarpur Corridor on its side in the required time.

He further said special transport would be provided from check-point to Darbar Sahib to the Indian Sikh yatrees visiting this holy place. He said construction of three ‘langar Khanas’ was under way at Darbar Sahib where Sikh yatrees would be provided quality meal and other facilities.

He said 5,000 Sikh yatrees having valid visas will also be able to stay in Kartarpur. He made it clear that yatrees coming from India would have to return back from Kartarpur in the given time. The yatrees coming from the UK, the US and other countries on valid visas would be granted permission to stay here and houses are being built for them.

Four ministers including federal minister for religious affairs, three provincial ministers and officers of relevant departments are also part of religious tourism and heritage committee, he added. He claimed that Pakistan would generate $5 billion through tourism. FWO project director Col Nadeem, Brig Atif, Nespak officers and others departments briefed the governor on his visit. Gujranwala commissioner, Narowal DCO, DPO, Gujranwala RPO Tariq Qureshi, Kamran Lashari, Pervaiz Qureshi and others were also present on the occasion.