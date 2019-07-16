CM picks and drops women, children in rain

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday visited different areas of Lahore, including Shimla Pahari, Bohar Wala Chowk, Mall Road, Montgomery Road, Laxmi Chowk and GPO Chowk and inspected the situation arising after the rain. He gave lift to women and children stuck in rainwater and dropped them to their place of destination.