close
Wed Jul 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 17, 2019

CM picks and drops women, children in rain

Top Story

 
July 17, 2019

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday visited different areas of Lahore, including Shimla Pahari, Bohar Wala Chowk, Mall Road, Montgomery Road, Laxmi Chowk and GPO Chowk and inspected the situation arising after the rain. He gave lift to women and children stuck in rainwater and dropped them to their place of destination.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus