TECNO initiates ‘Race to Manchester City’

ABU DHABI: TECNO Mobile, the official partner of the Manchester City Football Club, are initiating an exciting campaign titled #RaceToMancity that gives one the chance to win a trip to Abu Dhabi.

The “Race to Manchester City” is an amazing opportunity that comes in the form of TECNO’s commitment to grow and flourish their partnership with the world renowned football club, Manchester City.

For this challenge exclusively the organisers have developed an H5 game through which players can record their steps and have the chance to participate in the Race to Mancity challenge. The challenge is based on an interactive online game that will engage users and record their activity.

The Top 6 winners from all over the world will have the opportunity to participate in the Manchester City activity which is now in progress Abu Dhabi. The Manchester City Football Club is an English football club based in Manchester and founded in 1880. The Mancity club is one of the main competitors in the Premier League and is among the top sports teams in the world. •••