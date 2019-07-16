close
Wed Jul 17, 2019
AFP
July 17, 2019

Aulakh replaces Nadeem as SBP DG

Sports

AFP
July 17, 2019

LAHORE: Director General Sport Punjab Nadeem Sarwar has been transferred and Adnan Arshad Aulakh was appointed as the new DG of the department. According to an official notification of the Punjab Govt, Nadeem Sarwar has been transferred and directed to report to services and general administration department, Punjab Govt.

