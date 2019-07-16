Aulakh replaces Nadeem as SBP DG

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Director General Sport Punjab Nadeem Sarwar has been transferred and Adnan Arshad Aulakh was appointed as the new DG of the department. According to an official notification of the Punjab Govt, Nadeem Sarwar has been transferred and directed to report to services and general administration department, Punjab Govt.
