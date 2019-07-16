Belinda to referee in scandal-hit NRL

SYDNEY: Australia’s National Rugby League will make history with its first female referee on Thursday night, as the NRL struggles to leave behind its “blokey” culture.

Belinda Sharpe will be in charge for the clash between the Brisbane Broncos and Canterbury Bulldogs in Brisbane on Thursday. The appointment is momentous not just for Sharpe, a former newspaper sub-editor, but also for the scandal-plagued NRL. “It’s a historic occasion,” head of football Graham Annesley told reporters in Sydney.

“It’s the first time it’s happened in the 110-year history of the game but it’s the first of many that will follow over the next 100 years and the 100 years after that.” Officials have been working hard to shed the NRL’s scandal-tainted image, but that task has proved difficult amid allegations of sexual assault and violence against women levelled against several high-profile players.

There have been reports of disgusted female fans abandoning the game in response to a perceived lack of respect for women among male players.But it also comes as women enjoy a rapid rise to sporting prominence in other previously male-dominated codes such as Aussies Rules’ football’s AFL.Women have a profesional league in Aussie Rules, a game similar to Ireland’s Gaelic football, which has proved hugely popular with spectators since its introduction in 2017.