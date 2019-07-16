Pakistan rout BD to enter W Asia Baseball semis

LAHORE: Pakistan qualified for the semifinals of the 14th West Asia Baseball Championship when they trounced Bangladesh 17–0 in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Tuesday.

According to information available here Bangladesh never recovered from the early slip-away as Pakistan completed dominated the proceedings throughout the one-sided encounter. Pakistan scored 8 runs in the first innings of the match. The Bangladesh struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time containing Pakistan.

For Pakistan Ubaidullah, Muhammad Abdullah, Syed Amin Afridi, Arsalan Jamshaid, Asad Ali, Muhammad Sadiq and Fazal ur Reham scored 2 runs each whereas Umair Imdad Bhatti, Muhammad Rafi and Sumair Zawar contributed one run each in Pakistan’s thumping 17-0 triumph.

Taimoor Javed was the winning pitcher for Pakistan. Arshad Mehmood, Inayat Ullah Khan and Muhammad Usman all put in work in relief out of the bullpen, steering their team towards the victory.

Earlier in Sri Lanka outplayed Nepal 18–0 to also make it to the semifinal. Two matches will be played on Wednesday. In the first match Nepal will face India while the second match will be played between Iran and Bangladesh. The winners will face Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the semi finals.