National Challenge Cup from 19th

KARACHI: The PFF National Challenge Cup, featuring 15 outfits, will commence at the historic Tehmas Khan Football Stadium, Shahi Bagh, Peshawar, from July 19.

This was formally announced by the president of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football Association Syed Zahir Shah at a press briefing at Peshawar on Tuesday.

Also present were the organising secretary Basit Kamal and former FIFA referee Qazi Asif. The event is being conducted by Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah-led Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) which has been formed as a result of the Supreme Court-ordered elections held in December last year.

Zahir said for engaging players the decision was taken to have a national level event in Peshawar. He said a total of 15 leading teams will be taking part in the competitions.

The teams are: Army, Navy, PAF, KRL, Railways, SSGC, Ashraf Sugar Mills, PTV, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), WAPDA, PFF Tigers, Karachi Port Trust (KPT), Police and Karachi United.

K-Electric are not featuring in the competitions. “What we have been informed is that their budget has not been passed yet,” Basit Kamal told ‘The News’.

The opening match will be held on July 19 at 8pm. Zahir claimed that historic Tehmas Khan Football Stadium was in excellent condition. “It has also floodlight facilities and some matches would also be organised under floodlights,” said Zahir, also a former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health minister.

The winners would be awarded Rs500,000 with the runners-up to go away with a cheque of Rs 300,000. The third-placed finishers will get Rs200,000. The winner of the fair-play trophy would be handed over Rs 70,000.

The best player will get richer by Rs 40,000 while Rs30,000 each will be given to the best goalie, leading scorer and best emerging player. Zahir said arrangements had already been completed. He said that top referees would be invited to supervise the matches. As many as two matches would be held daily at 5pm and 8pm respectively. He said a selection committee constituted by PFF has short-listed probables purely on merit to represent PFF Tigers in the slots.

Zahir said that they had not been able to get any sponsorship. He said KP Director General Sports Asfandyar Khan had already extended support to the KP Football Association for holding the prestigious event. “It would be for the first that Peshawar would be hosting such a high-level domestic event,” he said.

When asked about the suspension of eight players who had featured in the World Cup qualifiers Zahir said they had sent showcase notices to all players and advised them not to go to the wrong side otherwise stern action would be taken against them. “It is the responsibility of the players to judge which is the representative body,” he said.

He said FIFA has taken a very positive step by announcing normalisation committee to hold fresh elections of the PFF before conducting club scrutiny across Pakistan. “There will be two members each of the Faisal group and Ashfaq group and the committee would be headed by FIFA’s representative,” Zahir said. “The activities of football would continue and after the National Challenge Cup we have chalked out a comprehensive programme for the promotion of football in Pakistan,” Zahir signed off.