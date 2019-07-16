ITF team for Pak-India Davis Cup tie due shortly

ISLAMABAD: The International Tennis Federation’s (ITF) two-member committee is due within a week to oversee administrative and security measures being planned for the historic Davis Cup tie between Pakistan and India.

The all important tie is set to be held on September 14-15 at the Pakistan Sports Complex grass courts. Salim Saifullah Khan, President Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) who returned home Monday from Wimbledon (where he went on ITF invitation), confirmed that the Davis Cup committee would be sending two-member committee to check the arrangements for the historic tie to be played in Pakistan following 55 years of break.

“Two-member ITF Committee is due here most probably on July 22 to check the arrangements and security measures being adopted for the historic tie against India at the Pakistan Sports Complex courts on September 14-15. With less than two months remaining, the ITF wants to ensure that important tie should be held in most professional manner. All the necessary arrangements are already in place for the smooth hosting of tie,” Salim Saifullah, said while talking to The News on his return. The PTF president said that committee members are expected to stay in Pakistan for couple of days to assess all administrative angles to host the tie in a befitting manner.

Pakistan team for the historic Davis Cup tie against India has been given final shape following trials that concluded at the Pakistan Sports Complex grass courts Tuesday. The five-member team includes international Aisamul Haq and Aqeel Khan (automatic selection). Three other members of the team are Mohammad Abid Mushtaq and two brothers Muzammil Murtaza and Muddassar Murtaza.

Mushaf Zia has already been announced as the non playing captain of the team.President PTF Salim Saifullah Khan confirmed meeting India Tennis Federation (ITF) president Anil Khana who promised a full squad of Indian players and officials for the tie.

“India plans to visit Pakistan in numbers for the tie. Besides the competing team, the ITF officials are also planning to come in numbers to watch the action live. I have assured them all possible support and help for their stay in Pakistan. It is welcoming sign and I hope like tennis the door will open for other sports as well.

For the promotion of all sports including cricket, hockey and squash, there is a need for bilateral series between the two countries. Tennis will break the ice and hopefully other supports would follow when it comes to organising bilateral sports events.” The tie against India has already been billed as tie of the century. It would be staged in Islamabad on Saturday and Sunday instead of Friday and Saturday as is the case in other ties.

Pakistan along with India, Lebanon, China, Korea and Uzbekistan have been placed in Group I. The team winning the Group I tie will directly make it to play off of the World Group-a stage where the world’s best are to flex their muscles. India would be coming to Pakistan for the very first time in 55 years to figure in the tie. Almost 13 years back Pakistan travelled to India to play the tie that went down to the wire with Aqeel ultimately losing in extended five-set thriller against Leander Paes.