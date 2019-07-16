close
Wed Jul 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 17, 2019

Skipper Zain dedicates WC title to martyrs

Sports

ISLAMABAD: Zain Qureshi, Pakistan Parliamentarian World Cup winning team captain dedicated the success to country’s martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country.

Speaking at a reception hosted by National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser in honour of winning team, Zain Qureshi (MNA) from Multan said the team members worked hard to win the Cup. “Every member of the team put in their efforts to win the Cup. NA Speaker always supported our cause and preparations for the event. We dedicate our success to martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country.” Asad Qaiser praised team’s efforts saying that the nation is proud of their Parliamentarians for winning the Cup.

