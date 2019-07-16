Jordan appoints new ambassador to Qatar

AMMAN: Jordan appointed a new ambassador to Qatar on Tuesday, a step towards restoring normal relations two years after it withdrew its ambassador in solidarity with Gulf Arab allies who severed ties with Doha. Amman downgraded its diplomatic representation in June 2017, days after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain severed all ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism, which Doha denies. Zeid al-Lawzi, a senior career diplomat and secretary general of the foreign ministry, was named as the new envoy, a royal decree said.