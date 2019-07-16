Trump denies racism chargesas House prepares rebuke

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump denied accusations of racism on Tuesday after launching an attack on four minority Democratic lawmakers, saying he does not have “a racist bone in my body.” Trump tweeted out a defense of his incendiary remarks about the congresswomen as the House of Representatives was poised to vote on a resolution condemning his “xenophobic tweets.”

In a series of weekend tweets attacking the four lawmakers — who are of Hispanic, Arab, Somali and African American origin — Trump urged them to “go back” to their countries of origin.

He doubled down on the provocative comments Monday and again Tuesday. “Our Country is Free, Beautiful and Very Successful. If you hate our Country, or if you are not happy here, you can leave!” the president tweeted Tuesday morning. Democratic leaders have roundly condemned Trump´s remarks, and rallied round the lawmakers -- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley — who with the exception of Omar were born in the United States. Slamming the “so-called vote” scheduled for later Tuesday as a “Democrat con game,” Trump urged his fellow Republicans not to “show ´weakness´ and fall into their trap.” “Those Tweets were NOT Racist. I don´t have a Racist bone in my body!” Trump said ahead of the vote in the Democratic-led House.

“This should be a vote on the filthy language, statements and lies told by the Democrat Congresswomen, who I truly believe, based on their actions, hate our Country,” the president wrote. “Nancy Pelosi tried to push them away, but now they are forever wedded to the Democrat Party,” Trump added, in a jab at the House speaker who has had a tenuous relationship with the four left-leaning first-term congresswomen. Trump´s repeated attacks appear to be aimed at galvanizing his mostly white electoral base ahead of the 2020 presidential vote — while also stoking racial tensions and divisions among his political opponents. “See you in 2020!” said Trump, who before becoming president pushed the racist “birther” conspiracy theory that Barack Obama was not born in the United States.